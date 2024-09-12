Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Quinn’s last stand (day 58)

If there is anyone out there missing the AI Arena tonight on Big Brother 26, we honestly understand — everything tomorrow feels set.

After all (and despite the silly cliffhanger tonight), Quinn is now on the block versus Kimo, and there is no real way that he is going to get the numbers now. Why? Well, look mostly towards Chelsie, who has dominated her Head of Household reign this week and taken a page from a lot of other great players.

Let’s point out for a moment all she’s done — for starters, she is leaving the week with a common enemy among many in the house being Angela as opposed to her. Meanwhile, she’s getting rid of a player who understands her game better than most, and she’s already working to demonize Leah and Angela in the eyes of Quinn for no other reason. (Be “demonize,” we mean only in the game sense — she is already indicating to him that they are trying to flip the vote and get him out, meaning that he should trust her more than them and go after them moving forward.)

Quinn has campaigned to several people this season and we don’t want that to be forgotten here. In particular, he made a pitch to Cam, talked with Angela (who he thinks he will never have), and also had a joke-meeting with Rubina despite him knowing she wouldn’t vote for him. Kimo has done some talking, but not much.

Chelsie has said that moving forward, the goal is simply to ensure now that either Leah or Angela do not win Head of Household. Tonight’s Big Brother episode hinted that Ainsley may have something else in store for the players, but we’ll wait and see if that is something important or just something like the return of Zingbot.

Pending some miracle from Makensy and Cam tonight, Quinn is cooked — he’s promised votes and to be a pawn. He’s done most of what he can, and he sealed his fate with the thousands of other mistakes he’s made over time.

