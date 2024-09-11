Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Quinn, Kimo campaign

It took long enough, but late this afternoon in the Big Brother 26 house Kimo decided that it was the perfect time to have conversations. How did they go?

Well, the first thing that we should do here is pretty simple: Go ahead and admit that the vote here is pretty solidified. Quinn is going, and there really hasn’t been any waffling or suggestion that something different could be happening. It’s just hard to find a configuration of votes for him.

Now, what Quinn has tried to do over the past few days has been try to hit everyone with a few different approaches. We’ve seen him try to be funny — case in point, him trying to beg for votes yesterday. Meanwhile, we’ve seen him have a conversation with Cam earlier where he indicated further why he could be an asset. Heck, he didn’t even campaign so much to Angela since he doesn’t think she’d ever vote to keep him. Ironically, she is one of the few people who is actually in his corner to a certain extent. She even tried to get him to make a deal where if she kept him, he would not go after her moving forward.

As for Kimo, he had his own conversation with Cam today where he got some assurances he was still safe. Meanwhile, Angela played a bit more hardball with him, asking for reasons why he would want to work with her. She’s really one of the few people explicitly looking at the fact that there is a three-person group in the game that people are ignoring. It’s why she may want to keep Quinn; while on paper you can argue that everyone should want Kimo out of the game, other players do not see it that way at all. The problem is that Makensy and Cam don’t seem into keeping Quinn – or rather, going against Chelsie.

