Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Where’s the strategy? (day 58)

Welcome to day 58 within Big Brother 26 — so is chaos on the menu? What is the current state of the campaign / the game?

Well, let’s just say that so far today, not all that much looks or feels different than last night. Either Quinn or Kimo is leaving tomorrow and honestly, it’d be nice to see Kimo do something to act at least remotely interested in the game. He’s said already that he’d rather play games in the house than worry about his fate, and that is his game in a nutshell at this point. He’s a super-nice individual, but watching people sit around and have fun isn’t really the point of this! At least Quinn has tried to campaign so far…

Has he campaigned in the right way? Hardly. What he actually needs to do at this point is name a target and really try to upset the balance of power in the game. At the very least, claim that the T’kor, Kimo, and Rubina trio are going to run things if they stay. It’s really his only hope at this point, but does he want to publicly turn on them in such a way? He has to at least consider it, regardless of whether or not he likes the idea.

The hardest obstacle Quinn faces today is getting Cam and Makensy on board with him when they are in with Chelsie — she is really the top threat to Quinn long-term, but he can’t really call her out publicly when she has so much control.

Don’t be surprised in the end if there is a small campaign later tonight and that’s it. While it would be great to see a lot more in the way of activity within that house, we just can’t sit here and say that we feel altogether confident about it based on who the players are in peril.

