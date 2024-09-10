Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Quinn begs for votes (day 57)

Even though it’s just after noon today within the Big Brother 26 house, it feels like there are a few revelations already.

First and foremost, let’s talk about Quinn’s campaign so far — it included him making himself a bindle and wandering around the house, begging for votes like they are spare change. This entire thing is a clear homage to Jace Wirey from a really long time, who Quinn has said is one of his favorite players. Sometimes, we do find him to be a little extra and cringeworthy … but this was honestly really fun and a reminder of how much he loves this game. This is the side of him we love as opposed to the side that is worried about what he’s going to say on the interview circuit after the game.

Will this actually help to keep Quinn in the game? Probably not, mostly because he’s perceived to be such a bigger threat than Kimo at this point — despite the fact that Kimo is in a three-person alliance and the best that Quinn has is Leah, who has thrown him under the bus at least 100 times over the course of the season.

Yet, at the same time there have been talks about saving him throughout the day. Angela seems to be up for anything at this point, despite her past beefs with Quinn. Meanwhile, Leah is more active today after being angry yesterday, and we do think it’s in Cam’s best interest to keep him since there aren’t a lot of guys left in the game.

The problem here may very well be Makensy, mostly because even if she did want Quinn to say, she runs a lot of her info back to Chelsie who then convinces her to follow her lead. Makensy is a fun player to watch sometimes just because she can be unpredictable, but she’s pretty terrible at keeping info to herself and can easily be controlled by the right person. Chelsie seems to have her convinced now that taking out Quinn is the best move; we’ll wait and see on that.

Related – See our new Big Brother 26 update from this morning

Do you think that Quinn has any chance of staying within Big Brother 26 this week?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







