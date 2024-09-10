Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: What can Quinn do? (day 57)

As we dive into our first Big Brother 26 live-feed update for day 57, it makes sense to ponder over a few things. Take, for starters, whether the nominees will actually be more upset today than random people in the house.

After all, how did we get stuck yesterday with Leah and Angela being more upset than Kimo and especially Quinn, who feels like the obvious target to get out now? It was a nutty day but moving forward, we do think strategy will be more of a defined focus. If Quinn wants to be this sort of legendary player, this is the day where the rubber really has to meet the road.

So what exactly can Quinn do today? Well, it starts with the unthinkable: Working with Angela. He has to find a way to make a legitimate deal with her and stick with it, one where he promises her safety. He also has to throw the Visionaries under the bus hard. He will have Leah’s vote, and he also needs to sell to Cam that the guys are being whittled away. Chelsie went rogue on him last week, so he knows that he may need to play his own game perhaps more so than ever before.

Leah, Cam, and Angela are three votes and from there, he simply needs to get Makensy on board — luckily, she changes her mind all of the time. It is easy to imagine that she will be willing to do something again of that ilk now. Why in the world wouldn’t she with the right offer on board? The biggest thing Quinn has to do is note that Kimo, T’kor, and Rubina will always choose themselves first, whereas with him you’ve got him and Leah. Is a two-person group worse than a three? Makensy was just talking about this yesterday!

The biggest advantage Quinn has is that he has already started to campaign, and we tend to think that Kimo is going to do very little to fight back since he barely does when he is on the block. We do think Quinn has made a LOT of mistakes as a player, but he does still have ambition. That matters a lot.

