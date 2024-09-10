Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Leah’s hibernation (day 56)

As day 56 nears the end in Big Brother 26, we absolutely find ourselves wondering a lot about the future of this game.

In general, we would argue that this has been one of the most unpredictable seasons of the show we’ve ever had. Chelsie is really the one constant when it comes to being a great player, and then almost everyone else teeters around in some unexpected direction. Take, for example, Quinn being on the block with Kimo now after Makensy saved Angela, of all people. Or, the fact that it is somehow Leah who is more upset than anyone else.

Rather than trying to socialize or deal with her fellow players in the house, Leah has spent most of the day in bed by herself. She’s clearly annoyed at much of the game and upset about the move — heck, she didn’t even make any food! (She has been one of the more prominent cooks in the house all season.) Personally, we think some of this comes down to self-regret. Had she not used the Veto last week on Angela, Joseph would still be there and who knows what the butterfly effect of that could have been?

While it seems nearly impossible to us, we honestly do think the game would be more interesting if Quinn stays over Kimo. Is he terrible in the Diary Room and totally cringe a lot of the time? 100%, but he’s also already tried to campaign and is actively playing the game. Kimo is a nice guy, but he’s not a real threat and his biggest game move all season was his speech last week. Splitting up the Kimo / Rubina / T’kor trio allows for a lot more instability, and Chelsie has tried to claim a neutral stance in some ways on the vote coming up. She does seem to have a lot of respect for Quinn as a player, even if this is a good chance to get him out.

(Unfortunately for Quinn, his only options for staying are getting four votes or having Chelsie break the tie with three. We don’t see that happening.)

