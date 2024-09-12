NCIS season 22 spoilers: Wilmer Valderrama on fan concerns

There is no denying that NCIS has had a lot of cast members come and go over the years — is Wilmer Valderrama’s future secured?

Well, we know that there have been questions about Torres’ long-term status for over a year now, dating back to when it was reported he was working on a Zorro project. However, since that time very little has been said in regards to filming for that show. Wilmer is also busy with a number of other projects, as well, from a book to a clothing line.

Yet, there is still no cause for concern in regards to his future. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor indicates there’s a lot coming up for him on NCIS, though he understands why people are constantly worried that he could be leaving the show:

I think they always worry [about my future]. The fans are so passionate about NCIS. I would say this: That in season 22, the contribution these writers have done to the show is just invaluable. We’re playing a lot more with personal journeys for our characters. This season will be a little bit more humorous, definitely a lot more emotionally driven for our lead characters, and perhaps — perhaps — they’re going to be in major danger.

Our hope is that Torres does have a few chances to have more fun in season 22, mostly due to the fact that a lot of his stories have been pretty darn over the course of the past two seasons. We do think it’d be great to see him engage in more fun stuff away from the team. Eventually, he does deserve the chance to move forward romantically, especially since there’s no evidence Ellie Bishop is about to return. Will that happen, though? That remains to be seen.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS season 22, including a few more details about the premiere!

What do you most want to see moving into the NCIS season 22 premiere?

Share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back — there are a lot of other updates down the road.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







