The Old Man season 2 episode 3 spoilers: A big reunion

Next week on FX, you are going to have a chance to dive head-first into The Old Man season 2 episode 3. So, what can we say about it?

Well, we know that this is the sort of show that does like to mix together, action and heartfelt moments, and this particular story could bring more of the latter. After all, Dan and Emily Chase may actually see each other in-person again, and that is not a spot that they’ve been in for quite some time. They’ve spoken to one another on the phone, but in-person? That is a totally different story, but this is not exactly going to be a reunion that allows them to hang out and/or reminisce. There are some pretty important conversations that they will need to have.

Want to learn more? Then go ahead and check out the full The Old Man season 2 episode 3 synopsis below:

Dan and Emily Chase reunite for the first time in many years and must protect the Hamzad village from the Taliban.

Now that these two characters are around each other, this inevitably does lead to some other interesting questions here. Take, for starters, if they will work around each other successfully. After all, these two have a deep, emotional history, but not necessarily a working relationship in the same way that she does with Harper. Relationships could be interesting and complex throughout this season, and that is 100% what we want! Of course, at the same time we are equally hoping that there will be a chance to see some new threats and drama enter the picture.

One more thing to note here is that there are going to be weekly installments from here on out — the two-episode block was mostly for the premiere.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

