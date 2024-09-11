The Old Man season 2 spoilers: Jeff Bridges tees up high stakes

As many of you may know, the premiere of The Old Man season 2 is coming to FX in just over 24 hours. Are you ready for drama?

Well, based on much of what we’re seeing and hearing so far, one thing feels clear: The stakes are high, and this is also not a show wasting a lot of time. Emily has be captured, so what can Dan Chase and Harold Harper do in order to save her?

Well, at least per Jeff Bridges, the two men are going to do whatever they can. Speaking on this further to TV Insider, here is just some of what he had to say:

“The second season picks up where the first season left off just hours later … They’re on their way to Afghanistan and they’re trying to figure out how they’re going to proceed, they’re trying to rescue their daughter.”

Because of the situation, Bridges also indicates that this season may be even more unpredictable than anything you saw the first go-around:

“All the ante is just up. Everything becomes more international, the threat of this happening to both of them [is raised] … You don’t know really what’s going to happen. The excitement continues and heightens.”

Now that we’ve said all of this, here is your reminder to check out season 2 — or go back and watch season 1, if you haven’t! Despite big stars in Bridges alongside John Lithgow, it still somehow feels like we are looking at one of the more underrated shows that is out there. Let’s just cross our fingers and collectively hope that there is more attention and with that, a season 3 that ends up getting ordered at some point before too long.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

