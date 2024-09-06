The Old Man season 2 video: A question for Dan Chase

As many of you may be aware at this point, The Old Man season 2 is finally going to premiere on FX this coming Thursday. Are you ready for what lies ahead?

Based on the way in which the first season concluded, it does feel like the Jeff Bridges – John Lithgow series is going to inevitably pick up where the first season left off, which featured the truth coming out about Emily’s biological father. This may not mean that she is aware of this yet but, at the same time, just us getting an opportunity to know it is interesting in its own right. It resets the dynamics of the show all over again as we’ve learned what Dan Chase did so many years ago.

If you head over to the official Instagram of FX right now, you can see a preview that does put the focus mostly on Bridges as Chase, one that reminds us a little bit more of where things stand for him — and also what the perception of him is. Truthfully, it does still seem fair to wonder if we really know all of his secrets as of yet and if not, when some of those could actually start to roll out a little bit more. For now, it does feel like the potential is pretty high.

For the immediate future, it does feel like Chase is going to find himself forced to work alongside the very man previously hunting him in Harper (Lithgow) in order for the two of them to get answers. It may not be an easy thing for the two of them to figure out since they aren’t entirely going to be on the same page…

