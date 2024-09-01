The Old Man season 2 premiere spoilers: Two-part event

As many of you may know already, The Old Man season 2 is going to be premiering on FX come September 12, and you’re getting more than just the premiere. There is a two-part event being planned! This is something that the cable network does with a lot of their shows these days, especially given the fact that most of their viewership comes after the fact. (Remember that if you are going to be watching live, these episodes will be running until at least midnight on the East Coast.)

Are these episodes worth staying up for? You better believe it, as both Chase and Harper are going to be taking on some of their most personal challenges so far. They are both father figures to Emily, but as it turns out, neither one of them is the biological dad. That is reserved for Faraz Hamzad, which was revealed at the end of season 1.

Based on the synopses for the first two episodes, we are happy to at least note that you are going to see Emily learn a lot of information about her past sooner rather than later…

Season 2 episode 1 – “Now in Afghanistan, Dan Chase and Harold Harper have to evade the Taliban in order to save Emily. Written by Jonathan E. Steinberg; directed by Steve Boyum.”

Season 2 episode 2 – “Emily Chase learns of her true identity as the daughter of Faraz Hamzad while outside forces threaten her and her new family. Written by Jonathan E. Steinberg; directed by Jet Wilkinson.”

How will learning some of this change Emily, if it does at all? This does feel like a really important question to wonder right now, and for good reason! We do think it could cause her to view the relationship with Chase and Harper slightly differently and yet, they have both looked out for her in their own way throughout her life. That cannot be disputed.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

