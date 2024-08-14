The Old Man season 2 trailer, new details revealed

If you were not already aware, FX is bringing The Old Man season 2 back on September 12 — why wait to discuss more of what lies ahead?

As so many of you are likely aware already on some level, it has been a really long time since the end of the first season. Hopefully, viewers are still around to see Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow back in action, this is a series that is going to be action-packed and intense just like it was the first go-around, and there are some chances to learn so much more about all of these characters.

As the key art above gives away, this is a season that is not shying away from a Western motif at all here — and why would they? This is a great opportunity to at least get people intrigued on what lies ahead!

To learn a little more now, just be sure to check out the full extended synopsis right now:

In FX’s The Old Man Season 2, former CIA agent “Dan Chase” (Jeff Bridges) and former FBI Assistant Director “Harold Harper” (John Lithgow) set off to recover “Emily Chase” (Alia Shawkat) after she is kidnapped. As the stakes rise and secrets are uncovered, Emily finds herself in an identity crisis with dire implications, and “Zoe McDonald” (Amy Brenneman) makes surprising moves into Chase’s world.

Will we get closure to every story this season?

Obviously we hope so, but there is only so much that the producers are willing to give away now. For the time being, we’d just say to dive into the trailer here — if you loved the first season, we’ve got a good feeling that a lot more of the same is very-much coming with a few new ways to mix things up at the same exact time.

