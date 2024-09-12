Power Book II: Ghost season 4 episode 7 spoilers: After tragedy

In just a handful of hours, you are going to have a chance to see Power Book II: Ghost season 4 episode 7 arrive over on Starz.

So what is the focal point of this story going to be? Let’s just say that the foundation for what’s ahead is rather simple: Pain. We already know that there are some really dirty people in this world, which means that Tariq and the entire Tejada family have more of a common enemy. It feels like this particular story is one that should be resolved over the next episode or two, and for one pretty darn simple reason: Why wouldn’t it be tied together soon? From our vantage point, there is really no reason to stall things out here and with this being the final season, we don’t need the endgame to be tied directly to Carter’s group.

To get a few more details all about what else you can expect to see at this point, go ahead and check out the full Power Book II: Ghost season 4 episode 7 synopsis:

When tragedy strikes, Tariq and the Tejadas are set on a mission to avenge what they’ve lost; Dru must take out a threat to Carter’s organization in order to protect his family.

Are more deaths coming?

We tend to think so! There are only four episodes left, after all, and that means that there could very well be someone who goes in almost every episode. Our biggest fear at this point is just that the remainder of the season is going to feel rushed, mostly because this has not felt like the final season for the vast majority of it. If we’re going to have an ending that actually makes sense for this world, we will need to move fast to see it.

Related – Get a few more thoughts entering this Power Book II: Ghost episode — what all can you expect to see?

What do you most want to see moving into Power Book II: Ghost season 4 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







