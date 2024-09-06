Power Book II: Ghost season 4 episode 7: Is Diana, her baby alive?

Next week on Starz you are going to be seeing Power Book II: Ghost season 4 episode 7 arrive. What is set to happen?

Well, for starters, it feels like much of the story is geared up to be about revenge and it’s pretty easy to understand why. Consider that attack that happened on Diana at the end of episode 6. Is she still alive? Has she lost her unborn baby? Provided that everything turns out okay, don’t you think that her and Tariq both are going to fight back? This is one of the few times in the history of this franchise where we think that someone is almost 100% dead moving forward.

In getting back to revenge, though, it looks like that is 100% going to be on the menu coming up for Rashad Tate, and for a pretty darn good reason as well. With his brother dead, he’s going to want to go after who is responsible. You could argue strangely that in some way, the path that Tate could be on now is a better setup for that Influence show that whatever the original premise was going to be. We don’t think that series is happening but hey, at least we finally got a good arc for the politician moving forward?

There are only four more episodes left on the series and in a lot of ways, that still feels pretty darn hard to digest. Beyond just that, it doesn’t really feel like there’s a lot of time to really tie everything up. Tariq is still arrogant enough to think that he can avoid some of the mistakes his father made, even if he has just a fraction of the experience. Meanwhile, pretty much everyone around him is being insanely reckless.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Power Book IV: Force now — when will it be back?

What are you most eager to see at this point entering Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 7?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







