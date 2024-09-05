Power Book IV: Force season 3 premiere date: September update

Is there a chance that we are going to get some more news on a Power Book IV: Force season 3 premiere date before the end of September?

Well, let’s just start off here by noting that today in particular, you can argue that there is a better argument than ever to have some news trickle out there. After all, remember that the return of Power Book II: Ghost is imminent, and there are going to be more questions than ever about Tommy Egan’s future. It is still hard to digest the fact that this is going to be the final season of Force already, especially when it felt like there were more stories that could be told. (Luckily, it does seem like there is a chance Tommy’s story will continue after this, but it is hard to figure out the exact form it will take.)

As excited as we are to think about the return of Force to the air, it does feel a little like wishful thinking we will get a premiere date this month, especially when you consider that nobody has mentioned anything about a season 3 premiere this year. It would be nice if we did see it back in December, but Starz rarely puts too big hits on at the same time and Outlander will still be around then. It is easy to say that you could be waiting here until January or even later.

The one bit of good news we can share here is that production is done and has been for a good while now; unfortunately, what offsets that in a lot of ways is knowing that Starz does have this history of making you wait a long time for shows even after they are done filming. We’re already seeing this in a lot of ways when it comes to Ghost!

