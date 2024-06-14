Why is Power Book IV: Force ending? Joseph Sikora explains

In the event that you did not know already, Power Book IV: Force season 3 is going to be the final one over at Starz. Is that still a hard pill to swallow? Absolutely, mostly because the second season showed so much creative growth from the first. It also had an absolutely insane ending to the story as Tommy Egan saw Mireya’s life in grave danger — if she is still alive.

Given that Joseph Sikora is the big name at the heart of the show, it only makes sense for him to be someone we all hear from right away. In a new post on Instagram, the actor explains that after some discussions with showrunner Gary Lennon and the producers, they all realized that season 3 was the best spot to end the show.

With that being said, Joseph also speaks extensively about the idea that season 3 may not be the last that you see of Tommy Egan. Given that Lennon is developing another project, could we see the character again somewhere else? There’s certainly a case to be made for bringing him back to New York City to his roots — or even out to the West Coast. If you watch the final season of the OG Power, it actually seemed as though he was California-bound before ending up in Chicago.

(We said this yesterday, and we still believe it — Tommy’s story is not over until he collides with Elisa Marie again someday. Despite being a child the last time they were together, Joe Proctor’s daughter had a shrewdness and intellectual maturity that made us think that someday, she could take him on.)

The final season of Force is currently in production, and it is our hope that it will be premiering either the end of this year or early 2025.

