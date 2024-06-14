Power Book IV: Force season 3 to be final season, EP confirms

For those who are unaware, we are reaching the end of the line when it comes to Power Book IV: Force over at Starz.

According to a report from Deadline, the upcoming third season will be the last. With that being said, it does also appear as though there is work being done to make sure there is a proper send-off. Executive producer Gary Lennon has already put together a proper conclusion for this show, which improved greatly when he came on board as the season 2 showrunner. Given that Starz also seems to be favoring series with shorter runs these days, this doesn’t come as a huge shock.

In a new statement, here is what Lennon had to say about the final season:

“It is bittersweet to write the fulfilling ending of this chapter in Tommy’s journey, a character myself and fans have grown to love over the past decade … Season 3 will question everything we thought we knew of Tommy’s world and I promise you it will not disappoint! Although this may be the end of the road for Force, there is much more expansive, compelling storytelling for the characters within the Power Universe.”

We know already that the prequel Power Book III: Raising Kanan has been renewed at this point through season 5, and there is another spin-off incoming now in Power: Origins. The Deadline report also notes that Lennon is already working on another installment within the show’s greater universe. Could it also involve Tommy Egan? You never want to rule it out, mostly because to us, we don’t think that his story should end unless it is at the hands of Elisa Marie from the original show. While she was still a child the last time Tommy saw her, she’d be an adult around the time another show films. Just something to think about for the time being.

