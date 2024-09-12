Slow Horses season 4 episode 3: The truth about David?

There are a lot of exceptional things that have happened on Slow Horses season 4 episode 2 this week — especially for Gary Oldman.

After all, remember the following here first and foremost — we had an opportunity to see Jackson Lamb and David Cartwright spend some time together, albeit in a fairly awkward manner as Lamb pressed him for answers. Despite the two characters having this long and super-storied history, they ironically have not spent some extreme amount of time together on-screen.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Slow Horses discussion — there will be weekly reviews all season!

So where are things going to go moving forward for these two? This is going to be interesting, largely because it comes down to motive. What is David trying to achieve, and does he even know? He refused to be transparent to Lamb about what was going on with River, but was that a function of his failing memory or just him trying to not discuss the past? These two characters could have an interesting conflict to come, mostly just because even if Lamb wants to do something more to get info out of David, he may not be willing or eager to share.

Because of what David is going through, and also his generally prickly nature, we actually wonder if Standish could be more effective when it comes to learning the truth. Someone (seemingly Hugo Weaving’s Harkness, among others) wants him gone … but why? this is one of the primary things we imagine will be explored moving forward, and with there only being four episodes left, we imagine that it will move rather quickly.

Odds are, episode 3 will inch us closer to answers — lets just hope that we have more good stuff for Oldman and Price along the way.

Related – Go ahead and get some more insight now moving into the next Slow Horses episode

What did you think overall about the events of Slow Horses season 4 episode 2 over on Apple TV+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







