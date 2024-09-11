Slow Horses season 4 episode 3 spoilers: Is River trapped?

Next week on Apple TV+, you are going to have a chance to see Slow Horses season 4 episode 3 — what can you expect to see?

Well, “Penny for Your Thoughts” is the title for this particular episode, and we do tend to think that River Cartwright is perhaps in grave danger. How else can you really explain his predicament at the moment? This is a guy who was in a violent face-off with Hugo Weaving’s character and, after that, was captured in the closing minutes. What happens to him now?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Slow Horses discussion — there will be weekly reviews all season!

Below, you can check out the full Slow Horses season 4 episode 3 synopsis with some other updates as to what lies ahead:

River is trapped in France. Back at Slough House, the Dogs have come for Lamb.

“Trapped” feels like a nice way to put what is going on here, as it does feel abundantly clear that he will have to be resourceful if he wants to escape. Could he finds some friends out there? Absolutely, but that is far from guaranteed at the moment.

As for what is happening when it comes to Slough House, let’s just say that there are reasons to be incredibly concerned for Lamb’s future. After all, if people are coming after David, doesn’t it make a good bit of sense that Gary Oldman’s character will be in trouble as well?

The worst thing to remember here is, of course, the simple fact that next week will mark the halfway point of the season. Why in the world are these seasons so short? At least we know that there is going to be a season 5, and it has already filmed.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Slow Horses right now, including season 4 episode 2

Is there anything that you most want to see moving into Slow Horses season 4 episode 3 when it arrives on Apple TV+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







