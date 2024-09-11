Slow Horses season 4 episode 2: The truth about David, River

Entering Slow Horses season 4 episode 2, there were certainly a few questions to get answers to, especially around River Cartwright. How was he able to fake his own death and, as a result of that, retreat off to France?

Luckily, the spy drama wasted almost no time giving us some insight on this. In the opening minutes of this week’s installment we flashed back to the night of the incident in David’s home, where we learned that River arrived shortly after the grandfather’s incident with the imposter a.k.a. Adam Lockhead. River was actually the one who shot the man in the face, who had come in hoping to drown the retired spy. With the deceased now unrecognizable, he then helped to ensure David’s safety before getting at least enough information to track down some answers in France. Based on the end of the episode and his face-off with Hugo Weaving, he’s run into plenty of trouble and then some.

Back in the UK, we saw a real effort by Jackson Lamb in order to get some more information from David, who was not altogether willing to hand over a ton of information about what his grandson was up to. It is clear that we are going to see some complicated problems emerge from all of this, mostly because David’s mental decline is making it hard for him to answer anything.

It feels at this point that some of the issues for River are abundantly clear. Namely, we are talking here about the fact that he has to figure out what’s going on in France, by himself, without a lot of resources or communication. Can he do that?

What did you think about the events of Slow Horses season 4 episode 2, especially how River was able to hide his death?

