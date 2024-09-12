The Old Man season 2 spoilers: John Lithgow on new story

Tonight on FX, you are going to have a chance to dive into the epic premiere of The Old Man season 2. It has been a long time coming; yet, the next chapter is almost here!

So what will make this season so special? Well, in a lot of ways, it is tied to the fact that the foundation has already been laid. We know where Dan Chase and Harold Harper were at the start of the series and beyond that, where they are now. They both care for Emily, and she now finds herself captured. We’re sure that they will do whatever they can to retrieve her and make sure she is okay. However, doing this is of course easier said than done within this world.

Speaking to TVLine, John Lithgow himself does a good job of painting a picture as to where things are going to start in the next chapter of this journey:

“Chase has been leading a sedentary life in Vermont, and [Harper has] been a desk jockey in Washington. And so we’re hurled into the wilderness on this crazy mission to find this kidnapped young woman, a needle in a haystack. It throws us into that maelstrom, and I think it’s extremely exciting.”

This season will feature Lithgow and Jeff Bridges working together significantly more than what we saw the first go-around and of course, this could be a great opportunity to further explore the past between the two. There are a lot of questions that we still need some answers to there, but it will take some time most likely to get them.

After all, moving into the start of the season the story is pretty darn propulsive — saving Emily at all costs! Everything else is secondary.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

