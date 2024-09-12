P-Valley season 3 premiere date: A September 2024 update

What are the chances that we hear something more about a P-Valley season 3 premiere date between now and the end of September?

Well, let’s start things off here by noting the following: We’d love it if the drama were back in the immediate future. It has been a long time since we’ve been immersed in the world of The Pynk, so why wouldn’t we root for an opportunity to get back into some of these stories again?

Unfortunately, here is where we do have to share a rather unfortunate reminder that the series is still not set to premiere until next year. P-Valley is still in production as of this week and even when it is done, it will take several months for editing and post-production to be polished off fully. From there, Starz can begin to figure things out. Remember that this series is one of those that was hurt the most by the industry strikes of last year in terms of its timeline; yet, it was also worthwhile to ensure that actors and writers end up being paid exactly what they deserve for their work.

Our hope is that by the spring, at the latest, we will see P-Valley back, but that is our own speculation more so than fact. In general, it is our sentiment that the next season is going to be stuffed full of drama as we see some pretty exciting twists and turns — both at The Pynk and beyond. This is a show that is about so much more than just a workplace. For a lot of people, this is a series that is really about a part of life you rarely see on-screen.

Hopefully, the series will be worth the really long wait, and that some more solid news will be out soon…

