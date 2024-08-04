P-Valley season 3: New tease from Starz exec

If you have been reading some articles here for a long time, then you know already that we’re in the midst of a long wait to see P-Valley season 3. Yet, there is a silver lining here in that production is currently underway, which means that you are going to see the show finally return at some point in 2025.

If you have wanted some more details all about what lies ahead here, you should note that this is a set that is notoriously good about keeping things under a heavy lock and key. That’s not changing. Yet, we are at least happy to share a little bit from Starz president of programming Kathryn Busby, who is clearly excited for viewers to dive into the world of The Pynk once more.

Speaking to The Wrap, here is at least some of what Busby had to say on the subject of the road ahead:

I can tease nothing. But I can tell you that “P-Valley” is a gift and that (creator) Katori Hall is a genius. I was in Atlanta when production started and my heart was swelling with joy and excitement. This is a series that continues to just get better and better. If you’re a “P-Valley” fan, you’re going to be blown away by Season 3. A lot that happens is big, it’s beautiful, it’s important. It’s just a masterpiece.

These are some big, bold words that get us very-much psyched for whatever could be coming up. Honestly, we know it’s easy to say that of course Busby would be pushing her own shows, but doing it to this extent? It really feels like it is on another level and that has us eager for whatever is being cooked-up behind the scenes.

