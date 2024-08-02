P-Valley season 3 premiere date: An August 2024 update

Now that we are firmly into the month of August, doesn’t this feel like a great time to continue the P-Valley season 3 conversation?

We recognize fully that it’s been a long time since we’ve been into the fictional world of The Pynk. Now, we know that Starz has tried to tide everyone over with the unscripted show Down in the Valley, which has been on the air the past several weeks. So what’s going on with the real thing?

Well, let’s go ahead and put a part of it in basic terms. Filming is still going on for the third season of the drama — heck, there may actually be scenes being shot while we’re writing this! In the months to come there’s a chance everything will be wrapped up behind the scenes and from there, it will come down to 1) how fast the episodes can be edited together and 2) what Starz actually wants to do in terms of a release date.

Odds are, there is no premiere date coming anytime soon beyond just a blanked “2025,” though we’re hoping to see it back either in the winter or the spring. Starz seems to be set the rest of the year with the end of Power Book II: Ghost and then also Outlander leading the charge. They also have new seasons of Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Power Book IV: Force, and BMF on the way alongside the prequel Outlander: Blood of My Blood. Fingers crossed that P-Valley will at least take precedence over some of them, especially when you think about just how long it has been off the air already.

No matter when season 3 turns up, be prepared to see a lot more drama, new faces, and also a portrait of a unique part of the country we barely have a chance to see elsewhere.

Related – Be sure to see some other discussion all about the future of P-Valley now

What do you most want to see when it comes to P-Valley season 3 at Starz?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are some other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







