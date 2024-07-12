P-Valley season 3 premiere date: Why no TCA reveal?

Today Starz held a big event for some of its upcoming programming at TCA — and yet, there was no major P-Valley reveal! What is going on there?

Obviously, the demand for the drama is very much there, and we do tend to think it is amplified further by just how long the show has not been on. We are talking here about one of the unfortunate victims of the industry strikes of last year in terms of it incurring some significant delays. Luckily, we know that production is happening and the cast and crew are looking to get you more great stuff as soon as humanly possible.

So why no news at the TCA event? The simplest answer we can offer there is quite simple: We’re just not at the point where everything is ready for a reveal yet! Starz tends to take their time with some of their shows and at this point, we’d consider it a joyous miracle if we get season 3 this year. All indications suggest that we’re getting it in 2025. (If the show was premiering soon, odds are there would’ve been a big reveal today.)

Despite the long wait, we don’t think that there is anything that is shifting when it comes to vision of the story and the characters. This is such a unique world with distinct highs and lows and characters who are incredibly refreshing to watch. It ultimately feels like we could easily have several more years of it. As for whether or not that happens, we’ll have to wait and see on! We just hope that the viewership comes back strong despite the long delay, as we’re well-aware that the programming landscape is pretty competitive these days. (Fingers crossed that there’s a great promotional campaign!)

