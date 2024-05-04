P-Valley season 3 premiere date hopes as filming starts!

If you have been desperate like us for some news on P-Valley season 3 at Starz, today we got it!

Over the course of the past several days, production finally got into gear for the latest chapter of the Starz hit featuring the cast and crew. What in the world took so long? It does take a while obviously for scripts to be produced, and then you also have to add in here (especially in this situation) what went on with the industry strikes last year. The AMPTP could have made a fair deal a lot sooner and yet, here we are … but at least we know everyone is back at work now!

So what does all of this mean when it comes to a premiere date? While we’d love to sit here and act confident that we’ll be venturing back to The Pynk later this year, the first half of 2025 is probably more realistic. That gives the P-Valley team more time to film and edit the episodes — also, Starz has become notorious these days for sitting on seasons a while after they’ve filmed in order to find “the right spot” on their schedule. Just ask fans of Power Book IV: Force, Outlander, or Hightown about that.

Throughout the next few months, there is at least a chance more news is going to come out in regards to casting, and we could get a story tease or two. If we’re able to get some sort of video footage for what’s ahead a little bit later this year, we’ll certainly consider that to be a gift in its own form. No matter how you slice it, there’s a lot of stuff to look forward to in season 3! Odds are, there will be a lot of drama and heartache, but we hope that for a few characters, they’ll inch a little closer to reaching their dreams.

