Blue Bloods season 14: A chance to see Donnie Wahlberg, cast

There are clearly a lot of reasons to be excited when it comes to Blue Bloods season 14, even with the end of the show coming up.

So, where do we start? Well, a good place is simply noting that there is still that hope that a spin-off happens. Even if nothing has been confirmed on the subject as of yet, the way that we’ve heard certain people discuss it bring us a measure of hope. If nothing else, at least we know that there are eight more episodes coming and beyond just that, an opportunity to see much of the cast speak about the show at a panel event. We should note that this is reasonably rare, as we have not had too many opportunities to see extensive press here over the years.

Nonetheless, this week it was confirmed that on October 17 at 6:30 p.m. Eastern time, you are going to see a PaleyFest panel event featuring the show in New York City. (For more info and tickets, visit the link here.) Among those confirmed to be attending are Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Will Estes, Vanessa Ray, Bridget Moynahan, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez, and showrunner Kevin Wade. In other words, you are getting every single series regular we’ve come to know and love here over the years.

As for what is actually going to be discussed at the panel, check out the synopsis below:

As the hit CBS series Blue Bloods prepares to say farewell after fourteen seasons, watch an advance screening of one of its final episodes followed by a conversation with members of the cast and creative team.

This panel is taking place one day before the airing of season 14 episode 11 — what better way to set the stage at this point?

