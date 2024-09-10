Silo season 2 spoilers: More on new character Solo

In just a couple of months you are going to have a chance to see the Silo season 2 premiere arrive on Apple TV+ after a long wait. So, what lies ahead here?

Well, we know that there is a big storyline coming for Juliette now that she is on the outside — though we hardly think that this is a big shock. How could it be, based on what we’ve seen already with this show? Rebecca Ferguson’s character is dealing with a situation where she is now out on the outside world, looking potentially for a new place to be. After all, it’s not exactly as though she is safe in this poisonous environment.

Will her journey eventually take her to new character Solo? That is possible, as this is someone played by Steve Zahn who has his own unique story, living in isolation for a long period of time.

In speaking on this subject further to TVLine, here is some of what executive producer and showrunner Graham Yost had to say:

We needed somebody who is amazing, and we got it with Steve … He is somebody who can be funny and scary and scared, and … little accustomed to human company.

Of course, we do think that this is a character who could help Juliette on her journey for at least survival, provided that the two interact. Is there still a need for answers beyond this? We tend to think so, with the biggest question being how this outside world got in such terrible condition in the first place. It clearly seems as though everyone was well-aware enough of the decline of the universe to be able to build some of these silos … but is there a person fundamentally responsible?

