Silo season 2 spoilers: Rebecca Ferguson on Juliette’s mission

It is true that we will be waiting until mid-November to actually see Silo season 2 arrive over on Apple TV+, but why wait to discuss what could be coming? It feels like we are primed for some great stories, especially when it comes to Juliette in her present situation.

Recall for a moment what happened at the end of the first season, where the character was forced to endure a near-impossible situation. She did manage to survive upon entering the post-apocalyptic outside world. However, simultaneously it is pretty easy to argue that she is on borrowed time and one wrong move could easily do her in. She has to figure out how to either get into another Silo or find another safe haven for herself. None of this will be easy, given that this is a totally different environment for the character.

Speaking on this subject further to Entertainment Weekly, Rebecca Ferguson did express a little bit of hope for her character, noting further that she is about as resourceful as you are going to find:

“We enter an entire new world for Juliette … When she enters this new environment, she has to learn survival on a completely different level. And that was fun to act … [Luckily, if] I have to be stuck in a silo with someone, it would be Juliette. Being alone and figuring s— out, that’s her element. Her problem is when she realizes that there’s someone else there, and she has to deal with them.”

Basically, we are in a situation moving forward here where Juliette is going to be able to utilize her skill set to ensure her safety. A lot of the first episode could revolve around her next move in the outside world. From there, it does seem as though we will also be getting more of the world she left behind — though how that is presented remains to be seen.

What do you think the story is going to be for Juliette entering Silo season 2?

