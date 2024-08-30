Silo season 2 spoilers: A balancing act with Juliette, others

Later this fall we are finally going to have a chance to see Silo season 2 arrive on Apple TV+ — so what can you expect?

Obviously, it makes sense at least for the first episode of the new batch of episodes to focus largely on Juliette, especially with the way in which season 1 concluded. After all, she has departed Silo 18 and is now in the midst of the post-apocalyptic outside world. Are we curious about what she finds? Absolutely, but at the same time there are a lot of questions still about what is happening at her former home — is there going to be a major change or two there?

Well, here is what we can say at the moment. According to a report coming in from TVLine, there is going to be a certain amount of balance to the story coming up. The first installment, for example, is going to be very-much geared around Rebecca Ferguson’s character. However, in looking beyond that, the second episode is going to bring you back into #18 where you can better see what is going on there. We imagine that there is going to be more balance between some of these things on the show than the Hugh Howey source material, largely because the TV version has spent so much time with a lot of these characters already.

Given that we have yet to even see a full trailer yet for the season, we hope that there is going to be a chance to see it fairly soon. This is poised to be Apple’s biggest show of the fall, especially since the long-awaited return of Severance is not coming until January. (We’re still frustrated about that.)

