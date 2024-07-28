Silo season 2 premiere date revealed; Steve Zahn signs on

Today, Apple TV+ finally lifted the veil more on Silo season 2, and it included the thing we all perhaps wanted the most — a premiere date!

The streaming service has now confirmed that starting on Friday, November 15, you are going to have a chance to see the Hugh Howey adaptation back with new episodes. The ten-episode season will take you through mid-January, so that means you’ll have a lot of time and opportunities to dive into this world once more. The Rebecca Ferguson drama also stars Tim Robbins, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Alexandria Riley, Shane McCrae, Remmie Milner, Clare Perkins, Billy Postlethwaite, Rick Gomez, Caitlin Zoz, Tanya Moodie, and Iain Glen — and there was another major casting reveal made today! The White Lotus alum Steve Zahn is also coming on board the new season, playing a character in Solo who may be familiar for those who know the source material.

So why was there no trailer released to the public today at San Diego Comic-Con? The simplest reason is that we are still some ways out from actually getting the show back. They will probably unveil something more in October to better set the stage, as there is no real need to rush anything along now.

The only thing that we can say is that the bar is raised higher than ever for this show to be amazing. The first season was an almost-instant hit for the streaming service and because of that, we tend to think that there are going to be more viewers than ever watching the next season almost immediately when it returns. What is life on the outside world really like for Juliette, and just how long is she going to be out there? These are among the things we want a little more info on at this particular point.

What do you most want to see moving into Silo season 2 at Apple TV+?

