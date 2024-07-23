Silo season 3: Does Apple TV news change renewal future?

For months now, it has felt like the future of a Silo season 3 on Apple TV+ is all but assured — could that actually be changing? Well, there is a new report out there at Bloomberg that suggests that the streaming service could be cutting down on original TV and film moving forward after an incredible amount of spending the past few years.

Of course, this is the sort of story that you have to break down further if you love this industry; however, at the same time you can argue that things are not necessarily as they seem.

For starters, we don’t see Apple cutting down costs as a sign that Silo is going anywhere. The shows more likely to be impacted here are the ones that are blips on the radar or incredibly costly star-driven films, ones that do not really get close to recouping the budget. We’ve seen Apple do this in the past to get awards recognition, but we don’t think that they are going to shy away from their bigger hits. This may of course include the Rebecca Ferguson drama or Presumed Innocent, which is coming back for another season.

If you want to focus in further on the future here, you can remember that Rebecca Ferguson has spoken openly about her hopes of a season 3 and season 4. This could end up being the length of the entire series, depending on how things shake out, and from both a cost and scheduling standpoint, it may also make a reasonable amount of sense to film these two seasons back to back. Of course this is something for Apple to decide but rather than just cutting content, we tend to think they will look at some practical decisions, as well.

