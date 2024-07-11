Silo season 2 sets SDCC debut; premiere date imminent?

Just mere days from getting Severance season 2 news, is Apple TV+ about to reveal something big on Silo season 2? There is newfound reason for hope!

According to a report from Deadline, the series is going to be making its San Diego Comic-Con debut on Saturday, July 27. Appearing (among some possible surprise guests) are executive producer / star Rebecca Ferguson, star Common, creator / showrunner Graham Yost, and executive producer Hugh Howey, who is of course responsible for crafting the source material. This panel will help to tee up the next batch of episodes.

So will a premiere date be revealed here? This is where we’d advise you to go ahead and put on your tinfoil hats. Typically, networks, streaming services, and studios send shows to SDCC when there is a legitimately good reason to promote them. We do think this is at least some evidence that you will be seeing season 2 before too long. We’d obviously hope that it will stream this fall, but the only cause for concern is Apple’s recent Severance announcement — sure, we got a premiere date, but it’s for six months down the road! Hopefully, the same thing is not happening here.

If there is one reason for optimism on the Silo front, it is that filming for the latest batch of episodes has been done for a while, and that means that the producers may be pretty deep into the editing process already. The biggest issue is that even when the episodes are ready to go, that does not necessarily mean that the streamer will release them immediately. They will always have their preferences and can choose to release the end product whenever they want. At the very least, it’s something to consider.

