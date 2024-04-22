Silo season 2: Rebecca Ferguson on possible season 3, season 4

For those who are excited to see Silo season 2 on Apple TV+, just remember this: There are plans to see so much more down the road. That is, provided that the folks at the streaming service feel the same way.

So far, the Hugh Howey adaptation has been nothing short of an international hit — why think that anything is going to change moving forward? Don’t be surprises if there are early renewals for the next chapter — and beyond just that, don’t be altogether shocked if upcoming seasons end up filming back to back, given that this makes the whole process a bit easier.

If you do want to learn more about some future plans, here is what Rebecca Ferguson had to say to Collider:

“Unless any Apple person is gonna jump on, I think we’re absolutely fine with saying Season 1, we’ve done. Season 2 is shot and coming out, and we’re now looking at green-lighting Seasons 3 and 4. And I think we would film them maybe together, and that would be the end.”

We aren’t sure that Apple will officially order a season 3 until the second season premieres, but absolutely they could start planning ahead! After all, it makes all the sense in the world for them to do so, given that this will make planning out a potential endgame all the easier.

Now, we 100% do understand that it is totally insane to be thinking about an endgame at a time in which we are only one season into a run. Just consider this a reminder that we are at a completely different spot in the history of TV at this point. Everyone has so many different feelings about how long shows should last, and a lot of streaming ones don’t tend to stay for a long stretch of time.

