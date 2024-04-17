Silo season 2 premiere date: The best-case scenario

Now that Silo season 2 filming is done, it certainly feels easier to have discussions about possible premiere dates at Apple TV+.

If there is one thing that we certainly feel confident about right now, it is this: The folks at the streamer have to want the show back as soon as humanly possible. It is one of their biggest hits and really, it benefits them to get another chapter of the story out there and score more subscribers. We would argue that since Monarch: Legacy of Monsters ended, they have not had a show close to this level.

So even though filming is done, it is not lost on us that there is a good bit more work that needs to be done here. Namely, we are speaking here through the lens of some of the post-production work that is probably going to last the next little while. Editing and visual effects need to be added, the episodes need to be scored, and odds are there is a little ADR work that will be required here and there. There often is with TV shows in general.

Now, with all of this in mind it feels like mid-to-late summer is the best-case scenario we are going to get for this show. We’ve already seen Apple TV+ dates through part of June, so Rebecca Ferguson and the rest of the cast will not be back when. However, July feels like it could be on the table in a perfect world, and August / September feel the most realistic of all.

Will there be a season 3?

It certainly feels like there is a chance and yet, this is also something that is FAR too early to say with certainty. We tend to think personally that the top priority is just getting the next batch of episodes out there and then waiting to see what happens from there.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Silo season 2 at Apple TV+, no matter when it airs?

