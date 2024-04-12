Silo season 2 spoilers: Common on story, premiere date hopes

As some of you may know, Silo season 2 is done with production — so what are we going to see as a result of it? There’s a lot to prepare for!

If you watched the first season, then you know a good bit already about what is going to be coming. Juliette found her way out of the Silo, only to then realize that there is SO much more out there. We tend to think that she is going to uncover more and more secrets of the outside world and of course, there is a lot of fun to be had with that for us as a viewer. Of course, there could also be a lot of dark twists.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SILO videos!

Now, if you were worried at all that the season 1 cliffhanger meant that we’d be moving away from some of the characters in season 1, don’t be. In a new interview with Sirius XM, Common confirmed that you’ll still be seeing a good bit of Sims moving forward — and isn’t that a cause for celebration? We tend to think so anyway! Things are also going to be “conflicted” for him and a bunch of other characters, and we do tend to think that more families and factions are going to be fighting perhaps more so than ever before.

What Common could not do was promise a premiere date, which is understandable. Our hope is that the show comes back to Apple TV+ a little later this year, but it is going to be up to the streaming service and all of the powers that be to figure that out. It will probably take months before post-production is wrapped and then, everything will start to be out in the open.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding Silo now, including other details about what could be ahead

What do you think we are going to be seeing on Silo season 2?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







