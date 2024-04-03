Silo season 2 premiere date: An April 2024 update

With us officially now into the month of April, we are getting ever closer to some big news on Silo season 2! It really just comes down to when the episodes are ready, and then when Apple TV+ is going to make a big announcement.

For now, the first thing that we can really do is hand over a reminder — or break the news to you, in the event you have not heard already. Production on the next batch of episodes is done, and we are now just in the midst of a waiting game. We certainly imagine that this will be a far more expansive story this time around. Following Juliette’s big revelation in the season 1 finale that there are a ton of other Silos out there, she now faces a big decision — does she visit them, or at least try to? On the surface, it seems like there is no turning back from what she’s already done…

Based on when filming for the second season did wrap up, we are cautiously optimistic that we are going to get news on season 2 at some point over the next few months. It just feels unlikely that it is going to be in April. We are still not far removed from when production wrapped on the latest batch of episodes and by virtue of that, we may need to be patient for a little while longer.

Our prediction right now is that Silo is going to return this fall, and that Apple TV+ will roll out the red carpet for it with teases, trailers, featurettes, and a whole lot more. This is just what makes the most sense when you consider the fact that the first season was a runaway success, and a project that seems to have only gained viewers since the finale wrapped up.

