Silo season 2: Is filming wrapped up? Premiere date hopes

As we approach the long-awaited premiere of Silo season 2 on Apple TV+, we are thrilled to check off some boxes. Let’s just say that today, we can do that with a particularly big update.

Over the weekend, the cast and crew for the Rebecca Ferguson series had their wrap party, which typically means that everyone is 100% done! Now, occasionally there is a day or two of production after the fact but even still (and pending re-shoots), everyone has finished off this phase of the production process!

It was Ferguson herself who alluded to the upcoming end of filming during her promotion tour for Dune: Part Two and now, the attention shifts over to everyone who is working in post-production for the show. They still have their work cut out for them over the coming months editing the new season, and this all leads to a premiere date that will seemingly arrive later this year. As of right now, our expectation is that it will be this fall.

As for what the story of season 2 will be all about…

Let’s just say that the cliffhanger at the end of season 2 looms rather large. Ferguson’s character of Juliette managed to both exit the Silo and survive; however, in doing this, she discovered a mysterious collection of other structures out there. What really happened to the planet, and how vast is this post-apocalyptic plan? This season can start to explore a lot of this, and it is fair to anticipate some new faces will turn up along the way.

Apple TV+ will absolutely work to find the best place in their schedule for new episodes. After all, they know better than anyone how important it is to make sure that this story delivers.

