Silo season 2 premiere date: March 2024 update

Now that we are officially into March 2024, what can we say in regards to Silo season 2? There is a lot to look forward to here!

Unfortunately, we are also equally well-aware of the fact that we do still have some ways to go until the Rebecca Ferguson series comes back. For this particular article, let’s just say that we have to provide a mixture of good and bad news.

So, where do we start? Well, the good news here is that we are closing in on the end of production! That is something that Ferguson herself confirmed during her publicity tour for Dune 2. However, at the same time that does not mean we’ll be getting a premiere date revealed this month — as a matter of fact, we do tend to think that we are still a good ways away from that. There is some hope that the show will be back closer to the end of the year, so we do tend to think a premiere date could be revealed in either the summer or early fall.

So what lies ahead with this story?

This is in some ways a complicated question to answer, but we tend to think that a lot of it boils down to the end of this past season with Juliette outside her Silo for the first time. She has a chance to see the desolate world, but also other structures that are out there! We know that there is a world full of possibilities as we move forward now and honestly, we’re just excited to see what the writers choose to do and where they take things. Sure, the Hugh Howey source material is a guide, but there could always be a few surprises along the way.

What do you most want to see moving into the Silo season 2 premiere on Apple TV+?

