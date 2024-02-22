Silo season 2: When will it wrap filming?

If you are ready to see Silo season 2 over at Apple TV+, we at least have news on another upcoming milestone: The end of production.

For those who are unaware, this has been a rather circuitous journey to get more of the hit show starring Rebecca Ferguson. Production first kicked off last year, but was forced to shut down amidst the SAG-AFTRA strike. It restarted after the fact, and we are starting to close in on things wrapping up behind the scenes.

In a new interview with Collider, Rebecca Ferguson herself noted that we are going to be seeing the show wrap things up (at least so far as filming goes) next month. Of course, this does not mean that we are anywhere close to the series returning to the streaming service, as there is a lot of post-production that needs to be done.

Even still, Silo is not a show like The Boys or House of the Dragon, which requires a lot of work in the visual effects department. Things can be a little bit more straightforward here, and we do remain rather hopeful that we are going to have a chance to see the series return in 2024.

As for what the story is going to be here…

Well, let’s just say that a great deal of it could be revolving around what’s going on when it comes to Juliette outside of the Silo, where she escaped at the end of the season 1 finale. However, she is NOT dead, and she has a real opportunity now to navigate the outside world — and possibly some other compounds.

So what is really going on here? Let’s just say that we have a ton of questions. We’re not sure that she will be able to ever go back in her old home, so where does she go?

