Silo season 2 premiere date: Our hopes for February

Now that we are in the month of February, are we going to have a chance to get news on a Silo season 2 premiere date?

Well, make no mistake that we want it — that’s something that we know with the utmost confidence. The first season was a runaway success for Apple TV+, really to the point where it became one of its most-watched shows. This is the sort of thing that does raise the stakes for the next batch of episodes, which will hopefully pick up after that shocking season 1 finale cliffhanger.

So where do things stand at present entering this month? Obviously, we would love nothing more than to say that a premiere date announcement is imminent when in reality, it’s not. The reality here is that we will likely be waiting for several more months to hear anything, as production continues to take place overseas. Filming actually kicked off on this batch of episodes prior to the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike, and everyone is currently in the process of making up for lost time. At this point, we just have to wait and see when things get wrapped up and when post-production ends up getting some of their work out of the way.

Rest assured here that we are still hoping for a chance to see Silo back on the air later this year, as we certainly believe there is plenty of time for that to happen. In the interim, our advice is simply that you stay patient — also, maybe recommend the show to some of your friends and family to help make season 2 as successful as possible.

When do you think we are going to be seeing Silo season 2 premiere over at Apple TV+?

