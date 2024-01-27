Silo season 2: Rebecca Ferguson talks new faces

As some of you may be aware at this point, there is a Silo season 2 coming to Apple TV+ down the road. Rebecca Ferguson and the rest of the cast are deep in production, and of course we imagine that a big part of the story will revolve around expansion.

After all, how can it not? Think about the way in which the first season of the show ended! We had a chance to see in there Juliette find her way outside her Silo, only to discover a decaying world and several other similar structures. The potential is high now for her to be able to visit a number of different places, and that means an opportunity to see some new faces at the same exact time.

There are a handful of different parts of the story to be excited about but for Ferguson in particular, one of the things she is most happy to do is help be there for a lot of other people on set. (Remember that in addition to being the star of this show, she is also an executive producer.)

Speaking in a new interview with Flaunt, Ferguson described the sentiment that came with being a bit of a mentor:

“It’s quite nice, because we have new characters in season two of Silo, and they are nervous, and a bit younger, and it’s nice to nurture and care for them on set. Like, I don’t like flying, I’m claustrophobic, but if I fly with someone who’s terrified, I’m super cool. I think that happens on set as well. You can kind of pretend you’ve got your s–t together.”

Will Juliette have her you-know-what together in season 2? That’s doubtful, mostly because she is learning a secret that has previously been hidden by a number of other people in this world.

When could we be getting more news on a Silo season 2 premiere date?

What do you most want to see moving into Silo season 2 on Apple TV+?

