Silo season 2 premiere date: Hopes for January

Is there a chance that we’re going to be seeing news on a Silo season 2 premiere date over the course of January? What about any news about the series in general?

We should start off here by nothing that we are absolutely nearing that time where the interest in learning more about this show is going to start going into overdrive. Why wouldn’t it? The first season wrapped many months ago, and it was also one of the biggest hits in the history of Apple TV+. It’s got a great cast led by Rebecca Ferguson and unless you are familiar with the Hugh Howey books, there is a ton of mystery to experience week in and week out.

Now, unfortunately, we should go ahead and disclose the bad news before we venture any further: As great as it would be to have news on the show’s return date in January, that’s not going to happen. While production is underway on season 2, we are still too much in the early going. It is going to take a lot of time for us to get from point A to point B and we have to be prepared with that in mind. We hope that we will see the second season in summer or fall.

If there is anything pertaining to Silo that we could get over the course of this month, it is likely to be in the vein of casting news or something else to help set the stage for the future. It will probably not be anything too big, but that’s okay! There is a lot worth waiting around for when it comes to this show, especially after the end of the season 1 finale.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Silo season 2 over on Apple TV+?

