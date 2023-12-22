Silo season 2: A look back with Rebecca Ferguson

As many of you may know at this point, production is actively underway on Silo season 2 — there’s a ton to prepare for! Our hope is that we’re going to have a chance to see something more when we get around to the new year but for now, nothing is confirmed.

If there is one thing that we could say for now, though, it’s rather simple: Series star Rebecca Ferguson is happy to take the opportunity to look back.

If you head over to the actress’ official Instagram page now, you can see a behind-the-scenes preview from the actress — it’s another way to remind viewers during the holiday season that the first season is out there. This is a perfect time in order to ensure that new viewers catch up on it! After all, Silo is dark, twisted, and it raises all sorts of questions. We are pretty darn hopeful at the moment that the second season will live up to the hype.

If there is one thing that we could say about the second season right now, it is rather simple: Prepare to see Juliette exploring a brand-new world outside of the Silo. What is she going to find? Well, we know that there are some other compounds out there that she could explore, and each one could in theory have their own society. There are ton of questions about that, including if there is also some sort of refuge on the outside world where people could actually live. It doesn’t look good based on what we saw, but who knows exactly what the future could hold?

Once there are some more substantial season 2 updates to share, we’ll be happy to deliver them.

What are you most excited to see right now entering Silo season 2 when it premieres?

