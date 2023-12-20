Silo season 2 premiere date: Our hopes for the winter

Is there a chance that we are going to get more news on a Silo season 2 premiere date at some point this winter? How about a few more updates about the Apple TV+ in general?

Before we dive too far down any particular rabbit hole here, we tend to think that the first thing to note here is rather simple: Production is still underway! Everyone behind the scenes is doing their best to ensure that the series is able to come your way in a reasonably fast period of time.

Now that we’ve said all of this, we aren’t willing to go so far as to say that we’re going to get a premiere date announcement before the end of the winter. Heck, we’re not even sure that production will be done by mid-March! While it is true that the cast and crew started working on this before the SAG-AFTRA strike and there is a decent amount in the can, there is also still more work to be done.

For now, our best-case scenario for Silo remains pretty simple: We are going to have a chance to get some more news on a premiere date in the spring or the summer and if we’re lucky, the series will actually be back on the air in the fall. All things considered, that does not feel like a terribly long period of time to be stuck waiting! It’s at least something that, in our mind, feels somewhat tolerable.

What do we most want to see moving forward?

Let’s put that in rather simple terms: We are hoping to get a far better understanding of what the outside world, or potentially other Silos, are really like. Juliette now has a chance to explore them and with that, better understand more secrets.

What do you most want to see moving into Silo season 2 over at Apple TV+?

