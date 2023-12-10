Silo season 2: How critical is it for Apple TV+?

If you are especially excited to see Silo season 2 over on Apple TV+, let’s just start off by saying this: How can you not be? The season 1 finale had one of the most exciting endings imaginable and by virtue of that, we are left now to wonder what the future will hold … or when the show will actually be back.

What we will go ahead and say at present is the following: The streaming service absolutely is going to want the Rebecca Ferguson series back next year. Sure, some of it is due to how enormously popular it is; however, another part is tied to what they don’t actually have over the course of 2024.

Just go ahead and think about it like this: Ted Lasso is seemingly over and if there is a spin-off, it is likely a long ways off. Meanwhile, all indications at present are that The Morning Show will not be back until 2025. The future of Hijack remains unclear. While there may be some other hits next year including the eventual return of Shrinking (which is back in production) as well as Severance, you need some success stories elsewhere. Silo was one of the biggest shows that the streaming service had this year, and it can be that all over again.

Our hope is that by the end of the spring, Apple TV+ will at least start to share some things publicly and give us a better sense of what lies ahead. This is going to be a really dramatic and interesting season for a number of different reasons, especially when you consider that startling cliffhanger at the end of season 1. As it turns out, there are more Silos out there than Juliette once realized…

