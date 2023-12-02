Silo season 2: Is filming back underway?

Is the cast and crew officially back to work now on Silo season 2? Rest assured, we 100% want more of the series on Apple TV+. The question is largely when we are going to have a chance to see that happen!

Without further ado, though, let’s go ahead and share the following bit of good news: It does appear as though the Rebecca Ferguson series is now back in action overseas after a delay amidst the SAG-AFTRA strike. This was confirmed in a Variety piece all about their A Night in the Writers’ Room panel.

So what does lie ahead in regards to Silo season 2? Well, the end of season 1 teased a radical transformation as Juliette emerged topside and saw for the first time the truth behind the devastated world. On some level, the teachings about the structures were correct — however, it also does seem that there are several other Silos all around her. This batch of episodes could be a chance to explore a lot of that and for us personally, we do think that there could be some exciting opportunities all around. We certainly expect to meet a handful of new cast members within the coming months!

The fact that the show is back in production absolutely does increase the chances that we’re going to have a chance to see the second season premiere at some point in the 2024 calendar year. Given how enormously successful the first batch of episodes were for the streaming service, we 100% do think there’s a good chance they will want the finished work out there as soon as possible. We expect a lot more dystopian drama, but also a few more mysteries, as well.

