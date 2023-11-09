Silo season 2 filming: Will it be starting back soon?

For those of you who were excited to get some more Silo season 2 updates, we could now be on the cusp of getting more soon! After all, it looks as though the cast and crew are going to be able to get back to work at some point sooner rather than later, as the SAG-AFTRA strike is officially coming to a close.

Here is what we can say for now — the actors have reached a tentative agreement with the streamers and studios of the AMPTP. Now, we know that a full contract needs to be ratified, but it’s almost guaranteed at this point that everything will be worked out and actors will get back to work.

Now, when can everyone get back to work on the series right now? Let’s just see that this is a wait-and-see approach for now. The entire cast has to convene back to the UK to shoot, and everyone will need to be set up and prepared. We don’t think that it’s going to take that long in order to start things up again, but we’ll have to wait and see on that.

Odds are, we will see everyone back at some point over the next month and a half and if that happens, it makes it all the more likely that we are going to be seeing the series return at some point next year. The folks over at Apple TV+ probably are going to want the show back as soon as they can, provided that it is sensible in order to do so and the quality is there.

As for what lies ahead in season 2…

Just remember that there is potential for a ton of chaos given the end of season 1! Juliette has now learned that there are a LOT of other Silos out there. Can she get into one of them?

