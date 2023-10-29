Silo season 2 premiere date: Our hopes for November

As we get into the month of November, what can we hope for when it comes to Silo season 2 at Apple TV+? Are we going to be getting some sort of further news about the show’s future?

First and foremost, we really should note at the moment that the future for this series is pretty darn complicated. We know that more episodes are coming and beyond that, some scenes have already been filmed! Where things get complicated here is in pointing out that as of this writing, the production of the show has been halted amidst the SAG-AFTRA strike. We know that talks are ongoing when it comes to ending the dispute and getting actors a fair deal, but there is no specifics as to when it is going to be over.

Unfortunately, the current state of things makes it pretty impossible that we are going to get a Silo season 2 premiere date at any point in November. Odds are, we won’t hear about that until either the spring or summer. The Rebecca Ferguson series still has months’ worth of filming ahead, and it needs to get through all of that before it can really start thinking about when to air it.

Our feeling, at least for now, is that a late summer / fall 2024 return date for the series makes the most sense, all things considered. Just remember for a moment here that Apple TV+ is going to want to bring the show back far down the road — it is one of their biggest hits! As soon as they confidently feel like it can be ready to return, we tend to think that it will be. A little bit of patience may need to be required here.

