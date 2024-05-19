The Bachelorette premiere spoilers: A Jenn Tran – Night 1 tease!

It was recently announced that we are waiting until Monday, July 8 to see Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette premiere on ABC.

Why so late? Well, that does feel like a fair question to wonder at this point. The first Asian-American Bachelorette had a lot of buzz around her at the time she was named, but things have gone quiet in the weeks to follow. We think a part of the network’s decision in waiting here is tied to the fact that this is the only summer programming they have out of Bachelor Nation, and they want to use this in order to set up The Golden Bachelorette in the fall. (Joan from Gerry Turner’s season was recently confirmed to be the lead.)

One other thing ABC is looking to do here? Use The Bachelorette to provide counter-programming during the Olympics. Don’t discount that, and the long wait means more time for promotion.

Speaking of promotion, do you want to at least get a sense of Jenn’s outfit from Night 1? If you head over to the Instagram of show host Jesse Palmer (who really should be a contender for Reality Host at the Emmys), you can see him standing alongside the show’s new lead. We hope that among all of her men there are some that are truly there for her, and that could be one of the big challenges in the early going.

After all, consider this: Filming for Jenn’s season started shortly after she was announced, and we’ve heard at various points both Daisy Kent and Maria Georgas say they turned down the opportunity. This means there’s a chance that some of the men may have been hoping that one of them was the lead here, and we hope they come into this with an open mind. Jenn comes across as extremely likable and deserving of finding her right person!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

